Here’s how to attend Foundry Live 2021

See what’s next for Nuke, Modo, Mari and Katana.

From March 15th to 25th, Foundry will be showcasing the latest developments in its flagship tools via Foundry Live 2021.

Here you’ll gain insights on a range of areas such as the new machine-learning enabled features in Nuke 13.0, through to how to manage VFX pipelines, and all the latest trends in the industry.

The free virtual event has multiple sessions (see the details of each below). There will be Q&As with speakers and peers, plus the chance to win a ThinkStation P620 from Lenovo and AMD.

The details for each session, and links to the free registration, are below.

The Future of Look Development and Lighting Solutions

Monday, March 15, 6pm GMT, 2pm ET, 11am PT

Join Foundry’s Look Development and Lighting team for an exclusive look at the roadmap for Mari and Katana. Learn about the developments being made to provide innovative solutions that remove pipeline friction, streamline their workflows, and help artists get their desired result faster.

Empowering Artists with Nuke 13.0

Tuesday, March 16, 6pm GMT, 2pm ET, 11am PT

Join us for this special session as we dive into Nuke 13! We’ll walk you through the key features and updates, including the intro of a Hydra-based 3D viewport, machine learning enabled tools and much more.

Key Forces and Technologies Driving Change in the VFX industry

Thursday, March 18, 6pm GMT, 2pm ET, 11am PT

Take a step into the future with our upcoming webinar, as we take a look at the technologies driving the changes to production as we know it, the benefits they’re set to bring and how we should start to embrace them into our productions.

3D Design for Artists with Modo 15

Tuesday, March 23, 7pm GMT, 3pm ET, 12pm PT

Modo 15.0 is pushing the boundaries of modeling, animation, and rendering for design artists everywhere. Join the Modo product designers and a panel of industry professionals for a behind the scenes look into the upcoming Modo 15.0 release.

Solving Tomorrow’s Challenges, Today

Thursday, March 25, 8pm GMT, 4pm ET, 1pm PT

Our Education Summit is dedicated to all educators who are teaching the next generation of VFX professionals the skills required to succeed with the tools of the future.

