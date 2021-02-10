The VFX shortlist for the 93rd Academy Awards

As always, a few surprises.
From the Academy’s press release:
The Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee from AMPAS has determined the shortlist for the race to the VFX Oscar.
All members of the Visual Effects Branch will be invited virtually to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the shortlisted films on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Bloodshot
Love and Monsters
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Soul
Tenet
Welcome to Chechnya