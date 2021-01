How Stargate Studios crafts 48K VFX plates.

In this Blackmagic Design video, Sam Nicholson, CEO of Stargate Studios, demonstrates how he shoots 12x4K VFX background plates on a stabilized driving rig using Blackmagic Design URSA Mini Pro 12K cameras.

There’s also a demo of shooting background plates from a train; the plates are for playing back on set on Stargate’s ThruView system (something they used in making the backgrounds for Run).