Rodeo FX breaks down the Tom/Bruce creature in this bespoke video.

In this fun exploration featuring Rodeo FX’s animation supervisor Yvon Jardel, the studio breaks down the Tom/Bruce monster they worked on for season 3 of Stranger Things.

Here you’ll see tests, rigging set-up, texturing set-up and on-set footage showing how the creature came to life. It’s still brilliantly disgusting to check out.