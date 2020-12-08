A visual journey into the VFX of ‘The Good Lord Bird’

Breaking down key VFX scenes from the show.

Did you catch Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird? The Ethan Hawke-starring series follows the last years of the American abolitionist John Brown.

Ingenuity Studios was the primary VFX house on this series; over 450 shots the studio worked on matte paintings for period-correct landscapes, gun battles and other effects. Brad Minnich was the production visual effects supervisor, with Ingenuity’s work overseen by VFX supervisor Andrew Woolley, VFX producer Adam Lambert and executive producer Matthew Poliquin.

Here, the Ingenuity team break down some key final VFX shots from the series by diving into the making of the shots in the image captions. Check them out below.