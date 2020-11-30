‘Black Swan’ is almost 10 – re-visit the film’s VFX reel

Such a great mix of invisible FX.

It seems like a fair number of films released in 2010 featured incredibly clever invisible visual effects work–films like Inception (which would win the VFX Oscar), Hereafter (nominated) and Black Swan (not nominated).

Darren Aronofsky’s psychological horror pic starring Natalie Portman made use of a heap of clever VFX shots, from mirror gags to splitscreens, growing wings and other effects.

Many of these are featured in this official Searchlight Pictures VFX reel, below. The work was largely handled by Look Effects, Inc. and overseen by visual effects supervisor Dan Schrecker.

If you haven’t seen the film, I’d suggest not watching this reel. But if you have, it’s a fun watch for sure.