This year’s b’Ars VFX event includes a Weta Digital reunion

Plus sessions on Project Power, virtual production and more.
b’Ars, the Barcelona International Arts & VFX Fair, is happening November 27-28, all virtually. There are sessions with Framestore on Project Power, on the Godzilla vs Kong short that did the rounds recently, and on the future of filmmaking with a number of virtual production pros.
Also happening at the event is something called ‘DIGITAL PUB: A reunion of the Weta Fellowship’. This is going to include a bunch of ex-Weta Digital artists: Bay Raitt, John Nugent, Felix Balbas, Adam Valdez, Randall Cook and Colin Doncaster.
Check out the details for sessions, workshops and the job fair at the b’Ars website.Get bonus VFX material by becoming a befores & afters Patreon member