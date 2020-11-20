This year’s b’Ars VFX event includes a Weta Digital reunion

Plus sessions on Project Power, virtual production and more.

b’Ars, the Barcelona International Arts & VFX Fair, is happening November 27-28, all virtually. There are sessions with Framestore on Project Power, on the Godzilla vs Kong short that did the rounds recently, and on the future of filmmaking with a number of virtual production pros.

Also happening at the event is something called ‘DIGITAL PUB: A reunion of the Weta Fellowship’. This is going to include a bunch of ex-Weta Digital artists: Bay Raitt, John Nugent, Felix Balbas, Adam Valdez, Randall Cook and Colin Doncaster.

Check out the details for sessions, workshops and the job fair at the b’Ars website.