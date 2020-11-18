It’s 25 years since ‘Goldeneye’ – a huge miniatures film

Revisit some of the film’s models with Nigel Blake.

Under miniature effects supervisor Derek Meddings, a raft of models and miniatures helped achieve the visual effects for Goldeneye, released a quarter of a century ago this week. Aircraft, buildings, telescope dishes and even satellites were part of that effort.

Nigel Blake was a modeller on the film. He shared with befores & afters two shots of his work, on a helicopter and Mig 29. You can read his descriptions of the work in the captions. Also, check out the great Sense of Scale segment with Blake after the pics.