Watch the film and the making-of.

Writer/director Andrew Muir is behind Turning Tide, about a German and British air battle off the coast of Scotland in World War II.

You can watch the short, below. Also posted is the making-of, which includes a run down of how the air battle was staged with CG animatics and miniatures. David Ross served as a visual effects supervisor, and was also a producer on the film.

It’s fun to see the process used to acquire passes of the planes.