Preserving a Peter Ellenshaw

The Academy Museum showcases Ellenshaw’s ‘Spartacus’ matte painting.

Matte painter Peter Ellenshaw’s ancient Rome matte painting for Stanley Kubrick’s Spartacus (1960) is one of those ‘stunning’ pieces of VFX history that still blows you away, I think.

The Academy Museum has posted a quick look at how this painting has become part of their collection. They also discuss the slight conservation work done on the painting.

I sure can’t wait until it’s possible to check out more of what’s available at the museum, although of course it might be a little while.