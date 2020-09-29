Get your practical FX fix with this enormous collection of interviews

Part of Berton Pierce’s ‘Sense of Scale’ doco.

Looking for a couple of hours of practical effects and models and miniatures interviews? Then don’t miss director, producer and model maker Berton Pierce’s YouTube channel, which has a whole bunch of segments, excerpts and bonus pieces from his Sense of Scale documentary.

I’ve watched so many of these videos over the years, and Pierce has recently been posting a bunch of segments on the channel direct from the doco. The War of the Worlds segment is a lot of fun, embedded below.

You can find a whole bunch more featuring miniature and practical effects from Aviator, Ghostbusters, Waterworld, Galaxy Quest, Godzilla and a lot of others. Many of them have images or clips that are featured nowhere else.