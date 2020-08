See how they made season 2’s final battle.

Netflix has released this VFX video breakdown of the final battle in season 2 of The Umbrella Academy. Everett Burrell, the show’s VFX supervisor, runs down the crowd FX, shockwave and other work for the sequence (much of it handled by Spin VFX).

