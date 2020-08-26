Here’s how the new Xsens MVN Animate can use positioning data from HTC Vive

MVN Animate 2020 launches with in-engine positional and object tracking.

Xsens has announced the launch of MVN Animate 2020, an update to its inertial motion capture solution for studio professionals. One of the main developments is the ability to use positioning data from HTC Vive and fuse it with Xsens motion capture data for persons and objects.

The new release also enables larger motion capture shoots via Remote On-Body Recording feature, along with deeper third-party hardware integration with the new Network sync.

These developments, and others, are discussed in the video below. Head to the Xsens website for more info.