Learn how some animation studios have been dealing with COVID-19

This ftrack session will look at remote working pipelines, and the impact on crew.

Animation after a pandemic: COVID-19’s impact on the industry is the name of this webinar hosted by ftrack – which I’m moderating – happening on August 26th at 11am BST.

The idea of the webinar is to hear first hand from animation studios about what they’ve been doing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how they plan to continue working beyond it. There’s some great panelists:

Jon Rennie, MD, Cloth Cat Animation

Francesca Pesce, Post Supervisor, Blue Zoo Animation

Chris Lynch, Pipeline Manager, Boulder Media

Emlyn Davies, Founder & ECD, Bomper Studio

Jardine Sage, Assistant Director & Animation Director, Fourth Wall Creative

I’ve already heard a couple of awesome stories about pipeline solutions, and also people solutions, from these studios. They’ll be sharing them in the webinar, which you can find out more about and register for free here.