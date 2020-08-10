There’s some clever practical filmmaking in Damien Chazelle’s vertical iPhone movie

The director of ‘La La Land’ even included an in-camera iPhone composite in the vertically shot ‘The Stunt Double’.

If you head to this special Apple website, you can see the film director Damien Chazelle made on an iPhone 11 Pro Damien Chazelle with vertical compositions. Linus Sandgren was the DOP.

There’s also a behind the scenes video at the site, and it showcases some of the tricks used to make The Stunt Double. These include a jumping off the roof scene (I won’t tell you how they did it, just watch it) and also an in-camera matte painting-like in-camera composite.

Certainly some nice examples of tackling things with what many might consider an unusual aspect ratio. Watch both videos below.