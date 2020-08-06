DigiPro 2020 preview: Mando, Trolls, Cats and more

DigiPro is going virtual this year.

One of the best pre-SIGGRAPH events every year is the Digital Production Symposium. Of course, it’s usually a physical event held in a conference room, a place where speakers and attendees get to interact. This year, it’s going virtual, but that doesn’t mean the sessions aren’t still incredible.

These sessions include:

a Keynote from ILM visual effects supervisor Richard Bluff on the VFX of The Mandalorian

a look at how ILM tackled crowds on Rise of Skywalker

behind the scenes of Technicolor’s FaceLab, which was utilized by MillFilm on Cats

how DreamWorks’ crafted hair effects for Trolls World Tour

an update on the Academy Software Foundation’s work on OpenColorIO

many more sessions…

DigiPro is happening August 11 to 13, 2020 at 11:30 am to 3:00 pm (PDT), with receptions to follow each day from 3pm to 4 pm.

Check out the full program here. Registration is only $30. There’s also a neat app for the virtual event, which I think looks really great.

