DigiPro 2020 preview: Mando, Trolls, Cats and more
DigiPro is going virtual this year.
One of the best pre-SIGGRAPH events every year is the Digital Production Symposium. Of course, it’s usually a physical event held in a conference room, a place where speakers and attendees get to interact. This year, it’s going virtual, but that doesn’t mean the sessions aren’t still incredible.
These sessions include:
- a Keynote from ILM visual effects supervisor Richard Bluff on the VFX of The Mandalorian
- a look at how ILM tackled crowds on Rise of Skywalker
- behind the scenes of Technicolor’s FaceLab, which was utilized by MillFilm on Cats
- how DreamWorks’ crafted hair effects for Trolls World Tour
- an update on the Academy Software Foundation’s work on OpenColorIO
- many more sessions…
DigiPro is happening August 11 to 13, 2020 at 11:30 am to 3:00 pm (PDT), with receptions to follow each day from 3pm to 4 pm.
Check out the full program here. Registration is only $30. There's also a neat app for the virtual event, which I think looks really great.
