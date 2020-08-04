Under the SkinGen, with Reallusion

Character Creator 3.3’s digital human workflow now includes SkinGen.

Reallusion has released Character Creator 3.3 with a host of new CG human features, including SkinGen, its dynamic skin layer system, and CC 3 Base+, an enhanced character topology for overall visual upgrades.

From a release, John Martin, VP, Product Marketing, Reallusion said, “SkinGen is a major breakthrough in the digital human workflow that introduces an ultra-realistic dynamic material system dedicated to human skin synthesis. The tools inside SkinGen are also empowered by the combination of industry leading partners like Texturing XYZ and Substance. SkinGen makes it possible for anyone to create a character with custom looks for age or appearance, and ultra-fine details down to the pores.”

You can find out more about Character Creator 3.3 and SkinGen in the Reallusion video, below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...