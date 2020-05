Big Lazy Panda’s breakdown reel for the Jim Carrey show.

Big Lazy Panda has posted its VFX breakdown for season 2 of Kidding, the series starring Jim Carrey.

There’s a bunch of fun invisible effects shots featured in the reel, including puppetry, mirror gags, environments and even some shots involving Ariana Grande.

Check out the reel at vimeo.

