RealTime Conference is back

May 4th!
The RealTime Conference is returning May 4th for more real-time-related sessions.
Last time, the two day event ran on Zoom and I have to say the interactive component worked so well – you got direct access to the speakers and other attendees.
The sessions will cover:
- Design & Manufacturing – Ideation, Engineering & Manufacturing, Visualization & Collaboration
- Real World in Real-Time – Volumetric Capture, Light Fields, Holograms
- USD in the context of real-time – Pixar’s Universal Scene Description applicability to real-time focused pipelines
- XR for Entertainment – Technical Uses and Artistic Insights
- Keynote – IKEA’s progress in real time graphics
Plus there’s a special session with ILM’s Dennis Muren hosted by the VES.
Check out the program here. Registration is free.