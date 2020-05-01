RealTime Conference is back

May 4th!

The RealTime Conference is returning May 4th for more real-time-related sessions.

Last time, the two day event ran on Zoom and I have to say the interactive component worked so well – you got direct access to the speakers and other attendees.

The sessions will cover:

Design & Manufacturing – Ideation, Engineering & Manufacturing, Visualization & Collaboration

Real World in Real-Time – Volumetric Capture, Light Fields, Holograms

USD in the context of real-time – Pixar’s Universal Scene Description applicability to real-time focused pipelines

XR for Entertainment – Technical Uses and Artistic Insights

Keynote – IKEA’s progress in real time graphics

Plus there’s a special session with ILM’s Dennis Muren hosted by the VES.

Check out the program here. Registration is free.

