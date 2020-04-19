Getting up to speed on the new Silhouette Paint plugin in these video guides

There’s already a whole bunch of videos and tutorials available for Boris FX’s tool.

Last week, Boris FX announced their new Silhouette Paint plugin as a tool that offers Mocha-tracked non-destructive repeatable paint for several video apps, including Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro, Autodesk Flame, Blackmagic Design Resolve and Fusion, and Foundry Nuke.

To get a handle on what Silhoutte Paint can do, it’s worth checking out Boris FX’s dedicated website, as well as the raft of video guides and tutorials the company released on the plugin. I’ve embedded those below, since they’re really the quickest way to see the new features.

