Part of The Third Floor’s special video series.

The Third Floor has been running a visualization series on its website, including some behind the scenes looks at its pitchvis, previs and techvis process. The latest video covers the techvis aspects used for such projects as Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok and Game of Thrones.

Check out the video below, and see more at The Third Floor’s website.

