Animating (and even motion capturing the action) for a CG kangaroo.

The Kangaroo Chronicles (Die Känguru-Chroniken) includes a digital kangaroo crafted by Trixter. In these videos, see how the studio tackled the work.

One particularly interesting aspect of the production was the Xsens MVN R&D, which is also detailed in this case study.

