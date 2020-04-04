VFX studios share shots of their crews working from home

A quick-round up of fun VFX-er WFH pics (and, yes, it includes cats as well).

Ever since the coronavirus crisis started forcing many visual effects studios to deploy their teams remotely, the studios have been noting on social media how this effort has been going.

I started seeing, too, a bunch of fun Zoom captures or other ‘home set-up’ images from the studios, so I’d thought I’d embed some here. Note, there’s of course a whole lot of VFX studios who have successfully implemented remote working – many of which have been operating like this for a number of weeks already – that might not appear here. This listing below is only where I found pics of the crew (or, in some cases, pics of the crew’s cats).

If you’ve seen more photos like this from other VFX studios, let me know and I’ll add them!

Imageworks

Important Looking Pirates

SSVFX

DNEG Montreal

Vine FX

@VineFX is running 100% remotely. It's going to be a tough few months but we are happy that our staff is well and that we can continue serving our clients throughout this difficult period. Take care and look after yourselves!#staysafe #remoteworking #vfx pic.twitter.com/S04USLKnEN — Vine FX 🛒 (@VineFX) March 22, 2020

Axis Studios

What better way to finish off the week than with our monthly screening! We are so incredibly proud of everyone at Axis, the support, resilience, and positivity in dealing with the impacts of #COVID19 Stay healthy and safe and we will get through this together! #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/uJvKe1VkMb — Axis Studios (@axisstudiosgrp) March 27, 2020

Cinesite

Electronic Theatre Collective

Here are some delightful pics of our amazing 2D team with their home setups…some with added little helpers. #wfh #etcvfx pic.twitter.com/IUuks55c3l — Electric Theatre Collective (@ETCVFX) March 23, 2020

Jellyfish Pictures

Jellyfish Pictures is now operating fully remotely, and as always, open for business as usual. Thank you to all our staff, partners and clients for being so understanding during this time. Read our full thanks and statement here: https://t.co/XtaxficZB3 #VFX #Animation #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/F3olvr7r3I — Jellyfish Pictures (@JellyfishPics) March 20, 2020

Pixomondo

Envy

