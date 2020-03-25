Do not miss Han Yang’s ‘The Pantheon’

A great way to appreciate real-time workflows.

I previously talked to Han Yang about his short, The Lander, where we discussed his experimentation with different workflows.

For his new film, The Pantheon, he adopted Unreal Engine in a major way for rendering, as well as showcasing some bad-ass motion capture and animation.

You can watch the full film below. Plus, Han has given me a couple of UE4 screenshots to show some behind the scenes of the project.

You can check out more of Han’s work at his website, which includes a bunch of behind the scenes clips from the film. His day job is as a CG supervisor at Method Studios.

