Some recent Adam Savage effects videos

You may or not know that Adam Savage (of Mythbusters fame who now also has a great site and video content under the ‘Tested’ brand) once worked at the ILM model shop.

Recently, he’s posted a number of fun effects-related videos, which I thought I’d embed here. The above video sees him showcasing some props he saved from the model shop, including something from The Mummy.

Below, Savage visits Tim Barraball’s Acme FX where a number of the practical effects for The Expanse are produced. There’s also an ILMxLAB interview about Vader Immortal, and a visit to Weta Workshop.

