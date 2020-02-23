Introducing…weekly gifs that go behind the scenes

Can you guess the film?
Each week I’m going to be posting a new gif showcasing some fun VFX behind-the-scenes-ness. You can check them out on Twitter @vfxblog.
Gifs almost seem tailor-made for showcasing on-set b-roll or great befores and afters. Keep an eye out on the #behindthescenesgif hastag for more.
The first one I’ve posted, just today, is from a VFX Oscar-winning film. I’m sure you know which one…
This week's #behindthescenesgif. Can you name the film? pic.twitter.com/aI0jOAHrDl
— Ian Failes (@vfxblog) February 22, 2020
