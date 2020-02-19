How Scanline used Flowline and thinkingParticles on ‘Midway’

In this video from cebas, the makers of thinkingParticles, Joe Scarr of ScanlineVFX, Montreal, discusses the many FX setups required for the battle sequences in Midway.

There’s A LOT of breaking down the actual software set-ups in this video, in fact, it’s pretty rare to be able to see the operation of Scanline’s Flowline and cebas’ thinkingParticles. Really fascinating.

You can see more from cebas at their Facebook page and Scanline on its Facebook site.

