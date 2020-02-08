A decade of VFX Academy Awards

Watch VFX breakdowns from the past 10 VFX Oscar winners.

What a stunning decade it has been in visual effects.

In this look back via various breakdowns from the winners of the Best Visual Effects prize at the Academy Awards you can really see the advancement in the craft, including how ‘old-school’ practical effects are still a major part of the award.

I’ve not been able to find breakdowns that cover all the studios or all the work involved, but hopefully this gives you an idea of what went into many of the winning films from the past 10 years.

2018 – First Man

2017 – Blade Runner 2049

2016 – The Jungle Book

2015 – Ex Machina

2014 – Interstellar

2013 – Gravity

2012 – Life of Pi

2011 – Hugo

2010 – Inception

2009 – Avatar

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...