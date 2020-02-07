5 befores and afters from the VFX Oscar nominees

With sliders!

Oscar night is imminent, so I thought it would be fun to showcase befores and afters from each of the VFX Oscar nominated films. Check them out below, and feel free to weigh in in the comments about who you think will take out the prize.

1917 – this original plate and final shot showcases MPC’s work in replacing the original ground for the final ‘out of the trench’ run and adding in practical explosions.

Avengers: Endgame – the ‘she’s got help’ moment features VFX by Weta Digital, which handled the massive final battle in the film.

The Irishman – ILM’s Flux system made use of a 3-camera setup and tools to extract the original performance and replicate it on completely CG models of the younger character faces.

The Lion King – A virtual cinematography approach led the design of the film’s shots, with MPC then realizing scenes 100% digitally.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – I don’t have a typical before and after available, but here is a behind the scenes of the droid D-0, developed by Neal Scanlan’s team, and a final shot.

