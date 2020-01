The Beauty won the Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project prize at the VES Awards. This breakdown shows how the team from Filmakademie’s Animationsinstitut made it.

Credits:

Director: Pascal Schelbli

Producer: Tina Vest, Aleksandra Todorovic

VFX Supervisor: Marc Angele

Animation: Noel Winzen

