A different kind of event is coming

Details on The Realtime Conference.

It’s pretty clear that real-time and game engine technologies have been changing a lot of things in VFX and animation lately, but they’re also big influencers in so many other areas.

So, a new conference called the Realtime Conference is looking to tap into the high interest in the area. It’s taking place on April 6th and 7th at not one, but two, venues – New York and Paris. You read that right, two locations, at the same time.

The speakers appearing at the event include the following: Epic Games’ Marc Petit, Adobe’s Sebastien Deguy, Framestore’s Tim Webber, GoogleVR’s Paul Debevec, The Third Floor’s Lara Cawsey, Facebook’s Christophe Hery, Lion King VFX supe Rob Legato, DMM’s Habib Zargarpour, Magnopus’ Ben Grossmann and several others in the real-time space. This includes in entertainment, but also automotive, architectural, VR, business and design.

Make sure you check out the conference website for details. Here’s some specifics about tickets and registration:

Tickets for both New York and Paris are on sale now, and include single day, full conference, VIP and student passes. Non-student attendees that purchase their tickets before January 31, 2020, will receive the “Super Early Bird” discount, granting 30% off of all packages. Starting on February 1, registrants will receive a 20% discount, which will remain in effect until February 28. Throughout March, registrants will receive a 10% discount.

Single day passes offer access to all sessions – including keynotes, lectures and workshops in either location, as well as the live, real-time transatlantic demos. Full conference passes grant access to all sessions on both days, along with “Meet the Experts” round-tables on topics like virtual production, volumetric capture, metaverse planning, business models and several others.

Limited numbers of VIP passes are available and feature access to private events, including an exclusive dinner for New York attendees and a cruise on the River Seine in Paris. VIP attendees will also be able to meet one-on-one with presenters in the private “Speakers’ Lounge” and continue the conversation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...