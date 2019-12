There’s a lot of fun live-performance stuff happening with real-time CG characters, like this Mirage character from Respawn’s Apex Legends seen at The Game Awards 2019.

The Mill’s Creative Technology department worked with Cubic Motion and Animatrik to render the Mirage character in real-time (via Unreal Engine).

Head to The Mill’s website for more info.

