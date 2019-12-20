Puppeteering re-visited

A few months ago I wrote about the Waldo C. Graphic character, a joint 1988 effort between Jim Henson Creature Shop and Pacific Data Images, which came to life with a hand-worn controller arm.

Yesterday I came across this video by Thinko Animation Studio showing their in-house Mr. Puppet animation system. It seems to a worn hand-controller used to control a CG character for movement and lip sync. The video also dives a little into their other experiments with puppeteering CG characters.

Looks like a lot of fun (pretty sure anyone who sees this video wants to try it out themselves). You can visit Thinko at their website for more info.

