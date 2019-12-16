Go inside Blue Sky Studios

Oftentimes with the release of Pixar or DreamWorks Animation films we get some neat b-roll of artists at work in the studio. Now with Blue Sky Studios’ latest movie, Spies in Disguise, a nice selection of b-roll shots of the studio has also been unveiled.

The official b-roll has a quick look at the layout of the studio, some artists at work, maquettes and concept art, and a few user interface shots of models and scenes in progress.

You can find out more about Spies in Disguise, releasing Christmas Day in the U.S., at Blue Sky’s website.

