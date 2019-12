Autodesk has released Maya 2020, and there’s a nice demo video here to check out with the new features.

The release also includes Arnold 6, which can now be used for production rendering on both the CPU and GPU. Maya 2020 includes, as well, new Bifrost developments.

A run down of the Maya 2020, Arnold and Bifrost features are contained in this Maya blog post, by TJ Galda.

