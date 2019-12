Stop-motion rigger Brian Elliott discusses the stop-motion elephant seen in Laika’s Missing Link, in this video.

There’s some nice behind the scenes here, from fabrication to the frame-by-frame animation.

Laika has been doing an incredible amount in the area of practical and digital combo work, and it’s fun to see how these stop-motion creatures are just the start of the process for building a scene.

