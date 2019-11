See the tracking tech behind Stranger Things, Black Swan and more.

Boris FX recently posted this video on their Vimeo site to coincide with the Television Academy Engineering Emmy Award Mocha Pro received.

In it you can see tracking breakdowns for projects like Black Swan, Stranger Things and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Three of Boris FX’s packages – Mocha Pro, Silhouette and Sapphire – actually won Engineering Emmys. You can read more about that here, and watch the video below.

