I loved Amazon’s The Boys. A range of different VFX vendors worked on the show. Pixomondo was one of them.

Warning: don’t watch this if you haven’t seen the show.

In their breakdown reel for Season 1, you can see shots from a number of sequences, including – and I won’t spoil it in writing – pretty much the finale from the last episode.

