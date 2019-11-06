Get up to speed quickly on ZBrush 2020 with these videos

Pixologic has launched ZBrush 2020, and one of the neat parts of the launch are some very digestible short demo videos, which I’ve embedded here. Plus, the company’s landing page quickly outlines the new main features of ZBrush 2020.

These new features include an expanded library of sculpting brushes (XTractor, HistoryRecall and DecoCurve). There’s also the new No Back&Forth modifier.

Away from brushes, there’s a new MorphUV feature, allowing artists to view an unwrapped UV layout of a model within ZBrush, with sculpting and painting available on the 2D unwrap of a model that updates to the 3D version.

Check out the demo videos, below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...