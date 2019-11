This is Rodeo FX’s VFX breakdown reel for Alexandre Aja’s Crawl, released earlier in 2019.

Keep an eye out for some fun pupeteering sections in the reel, and some impressive water interaction with the CG alligators.

Rodeo is no stranger to similar beasts; the VFX studio previously delivered crocodiles for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Legend of Tarzan.

