This is the Diablo IV announcement cinematic, ‘By Three They Come’, made by Blizzard’s cinematics team.

For some of the team’s other work, check out these two Game Informer video pieces below, which profile the making of Warcraft III’s cinematics, and cinematics in general at the studio.

The Diablo IV cinematic was shown at BlizzCon 2019. You can catch up on more moments from the event here.

