Go behind the scenes with ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’

This is a fun collection of behind the scenes breakdown shots from Mr. X’s work from Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, plus commentary by members of the studio’s team.

I previously covered the film, which utilized a mix of practical and digital effects, in this article at befores & afters.

Mr. X did such a fantastic job, I think, of preserving the practical components and implementing its CG creatures and augmentations so seamlessly in the film.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...