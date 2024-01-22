David Silverman on the influence of music, and how he got started on ‘The Simpsons’

A look back at the director’s work on The Simpsons TV series and movie, and Monsters, Inc. And yes we talk about Spider-Pig!

David Silverman was right there at the beginning of The Simpsons, now the longest-running American sitcom in history. He was one of the show’s original animators when it appeared as shorts only on The Tracey Ullman Show. Silverman then directed episodes for the first series, and many others, before taking on the director role for the The Simpsons Movie.

The Simpsons shorts were so well received that they were developed into a half-hour series for Fox which began in 1989, on which Silverman continued contributing to in many capacities. He left The Simpsons to direct some additional sequences in The Road to El Dorado for DreamWorks Animation and then worked as co-director on Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. before returning to direct The Simpsons Movie.

Silverman credits one of his great loves as significantly helping him during his directing career: music. Specifically, he now plays the tuba. Which is the thing we started talking about first in this interview from a couple of years ago that has never been released as audio.

Listen in to the podcast, below. And be sure to check out Silverman’s Twitter account for a stunning history of Simpsons sketches and insights, and much more.