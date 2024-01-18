See how Proof helped visualize the creatures in ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’

Watch their postvis reel.

Season one of the Apple+ TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has recently finished, with Proof contributing around 160 postvis shots to the series.

In their reel, below, the studio showcases animating the Frost Vark attack. Here, the team neeeded to show the titan bursting from the ground, attacking a plane, and leaving frozen bodies and wreckage behind.

Proof also extended a small set into a large canyon environment, introducing a giant winged titan, Ion Dragon, into the otherworldly Axis Mundi sequences.

The Proof team was led by David Allen, who collaborated with key creatives, including VFX supervisor Sean Konrad and VFX producer Jessica Smith, spending 14 weeks working on sequences throughout the series.