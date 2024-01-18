Abstract unveils InstaMAT

Disrupting the 3D Industry with a novel software package for scalable content creation.

After over five years of meticulous development, Abstract is delighted to announce the worldwide availability of InstaMAT on 24th January 2024. InstaMAT stands as a groundbreaking software designed to transform industries, offering scalable 3D content creation and unifying a diverse range of technologies into cohesive and scalable workflows.

InstaMAT is the industry’s first solution that empowers studios and professionals to build scalable content, achieving substantial time and cost savings. From asset texturing using layering and 3D painting workflows, AI, sophisticated 2D image processing algorithms, procedural modeling, and more – InstaMAT redefines what is possible in 3D content creation.

“It’s been an incredibly long development journey for InstaMAT“, says Manfred M. Nerurkar, CEO of the Abstract group, “I believe that not many companies attempt to build a product at the scale and depth of InstaMAT. In order to create a product that is capable of changing the status quo in our space, you’ll need to research and develop thousands of algorithms and figure out a brilliant user experience so it can come together as one holistic solution. I’m proud of what the team has achieved and I believe it is going to cause deep ripples in the industry.“

Key Features and Offerings

InstaMAT Studio: The ultimate tool for procedural material and asset creation, scalable texturing, and data-driven asset pipelines. Packed with features and an extensive library of nodes and materials, InstaMAT Studio is a comprehensive solution for professionals.

InstaMAT Pipeline: Simplifying tasks from rendering materials to batch executing Element graphs and performing unit tests on material libraries, InstaMAT Pipeline enhances asset pipelines effortlessly.

Fully Integrated: InstaMAT is available for major digital content creation tools, including InstaMAT for Autodesk Maya, Autodesk 3ds Max, Blender, Unity3D, and Unreal Engine, providing seamless integration and a native feel for users of each DCC tool.

InstaMAT C++ SDK: Empowering developers with custom tools, the 64-bit C++ SDK allows seamless integration of InstaMAT technology into their software, facilitating in-house application development.

Platform Availability

All products are currently available for PC Windows and Apple MacOS, with a Linux version scheduled for release in 2024.

Rich Content Library

Upon its initial release, InstaMAT ships with a library containing thousands of nodes, including over 1000 AAA-quality 3D materials crafted by Abstract’s in-house material artists. An InstaMAT online library is set to launch soon, allowing users to download and share their creations.

InstaMAT is developed by Abstract, the creators of InstaLOD, the industry-leading 3D optimization solution.

Join us in welcoming the dawn of a new era in 3D content creation with InstaMAT.

