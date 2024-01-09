3D Gaussian Splatting Editing on Smartphones, for the First Time

(Figure 1: Raw 3DGS File vs. Edited 3DGS File)

KIRI Innovations, a pioneer in 3D scanning technology, is thrilled to announce an update to their KIRI Engine: 3D Gaussian Splatting Editing. This groundbreaking development marks a significant step forward in the field of 3D visualization and scanning.

3D Gaussian Splatting, or 3DGS, bypasses traditional mesh and texture requirements by using machine learning to produce photorealistic visualizations directly from photos, and in KIRI’s method, a short video. This method of 3D scanning allows for real time rendering with unprecedented accuracy, and KIRI Innovations has brought it to Android, iOS, and WEB platforms.

(Figure 2: Raw KIRI 3DGS Visualization)

Since its introduction, 3D Gaussian Splatting has revolutionized 3D scanning, offering unparalleled visualization capabilities. However, until now, the modifying of this technology was notably limited. To interact with these new 3DGS files, additional plugins would have to be installed in 3D rendering engines. To make this futuristic technology more accessible with more direct customizations, KIRI Innovations is changing that with its new editing functions:

Sphere Cropping: This feature allows users to crop their 3D scenes using a spherical shape. It offers two modes: cropping everything within the sphere or everything outside it, providing flexibility in refining the scene. Plane Tool: Users can now slice their scene with plane shapes, offering a new dimension of control and creativity in structuring their 3D environments. Brush Tool: This manual tool lets users define specific areas of their scene they want to include or exclude. The adjustable brush size caters to both broad and fine edits.

Before saving and exporting their work, users can reposition, rotate, or scale their scenes, ensuring every detail is precisely as envisioned.

(Figure 3: Editing Tools)

Why is this update important? 3DGS has not been directly editable on any mobile devices in the past, and scenes would stay in the exact way the algorithm determines. With the editing capabilities added to this brand new technique of 3D visualization, KIRI Innovations is paving the way for more advanced, user-friendly, and practical applications of 3DGS technology. Additionally, 3DGS has been a known solution to combat the difficulties of analyzing reflective/shiny surfaces. Therefore, with the added editing functionality, we are one step closer to being able to scan and work with anything the camera captures!

(Figure 4: 3DGS Unreal Integration)

KIRI Innovations, known for its cross-platform 3D scanner app – KIRI Engine, has been at the forefront of 3D visualization technology. Being the first to introduce 3DGS to Android platforms and subsequently iOS and its WEB version, KIRI has democratized high-quality 3D scanning, making it accessible to a broader audience. With the continuation of research and development, KIRI is pushing innovation in bringing the general public a closer glimpse into the future of 3D visualization and content creation.

To learn more about this exciting update to the KIRI Engine App and how to fully take advantage of it, please check out this video made by KIRI’s Co-Founder and CEO, Jack.

Download KIRI Engine on Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kiriengine.app

Download KIRI Engine on App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/3d-scanner-nerf-kiri-engine/id1577127142

Brought to you by KIRI Innovations:

This article is part of the befores & afters VFX Insight series. If you’d like to promote your VFX/animation/CG tech or service, you can find out more about the VFX Insight series here.