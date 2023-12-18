Hugo Guerra on directing his ZEISS CinCraft Scenario film

A full walk-through of the planning, shooting and post involved in the film.

This week on the befores & afters podcast, a very special friend of mine: Hugo Guerra. Obviously Hugo and I do the VFX Notes podcast together, but for today I got to interview him all about a special promo film he directed for Zeiss.

The film was made to promote the ZEISS CinCraft Scenario camera tracking system. And basically Hugo and the team at Zeiss came up with a very fun way to demo the tracking solution by making this commercial that featured a film set, greenscreen, an LED wall and lots of other tech.

In our chat, I walked through with Hugo the creative and technical steps he followed to pitch and execute the promo, and I think you’ll find it quite fascinating what they had to go through. Also, Hugo is very frank about the use of LED walls here in general (I mean, Hugo is always frank but that’s definitely an interesting part of the discussion).

Check out the podcast below, plus the final film, behind the scenes, and a whole bunch of imagery (photo credits: Ana Marques).

