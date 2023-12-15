We’ve got more with Habib Zargarpour on the VFX Notes podcast

A look back at his amazing VFX and games career, and venture into virtual production.

An exciting part two VFX Notes episode today from Ian Failes and Hugo Guerra, with special guest Habib Zargarpour. In part one, we had dived into The Perfect Storm. Now with part two, we look at other films Habib worked on, including The Phantom Menace and Twister, plus the game Need for Speed: Underground. We also dive into Habib’s extensive virtual production background.

Watch the new VFX Notes episode, below.