Wētā Workshop’s Richard Taylor on crafting the horrifying creature in ‘The Tank’

3D printing and mold making for the suit, and working on the animatronics and performance for an underwater creature.

Today on the befores & afters podcast, chatting to Richard Taylor from Wētā Workshop about the indie horror flick The Tank. Wētā Workshop collaborated with director Scott Walker on the film which features a four legged creature all realized as a person-in-suit effect.

In the podcast, we talk about designing the creature, finding a contortionist performer who could exist inside the suit, making the suit work for underwater, 3D printing and mold making for the practical suit, and working on the crazy jaw and animatronics for the creature. This is a great look at what Wētā Workshop contributes as a creative partner to an indie film like this, and quite frankly listen to Richard talk about this work is kind of intoxicating.

Listen to the podcast, below, and watch a trailer from the film and some Instagram behind the scenes posts from the studio.