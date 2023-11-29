3D Gaussian Splatting with KIRI Engine, Now Available on Android for The First Time

KIRI Innovations, the creator of the cross-platform 3D scanner app – KIRI Engine, is excited to announce their new cutting edge technology: 3D Gaussian Splatting, to be released on Android for the first time, alongside iOS and WEB Platforms. Despite 3D Gaussian Splatting having made some appearances on iOS devices, Android hasn’t been fortunate enough to welcome this new way of 3D visualization. Understanding the power of this new technique, KIRI is set to make it more accessible for providing more enthusiasts a glimpse into the future.

For a long time, 3D mesh has been the determining factor of realistic 3D visualizations. To shorten the process of model creation while simultaneously approaching realism, photogrammetry has been an astounding tool to aid the process. However, with photogrammetry, it is hard to control the quality of the mesh surfaces, which are the model’s shape; and textures, which are the colors and materials. Although photogrammetry has been refined and largely improved, imperfections persist. As the 3D scene’s quality can only be as good as the quality of the models within, these imperfections become a limitation. So, is there a better way to visualize a 3D scene with extremely high accuracy? The breakthrough of 3D Gaussian Splatting might have just solved the issue.

Above: Using KIRI Engine to capture 3DGS & Result Preview.

3D Gaussian Splatting is a brand new way to visualize 3D scenes. This technique skips the demand for mesh and textures, and directly produces photorealistic 3D visualizations utilizing machine learning algorithms. Similar to photogrammetry, 3D Gaussian Splatting produces dense point cloud data from a set of photos. However, with the integration of machine learning, these point clouds aren’t merely point clouds, but rather blurry gaussians that can be visualized based on given viewpoints. Machine learning helps to determine the correct colors to represent the areas around each point, and thus converting them into gaussians with mosaic colors. With these gaussians and their chameleon-like features ready to be determined from any given perspective, the scene not only approaches extreme realism, but also at an unprecedented speed!

Above: 3DGS Technical Layout & Point Cloud Representation.

Bypassing the need for generating mesh surfaces and textures, 3D Gaussian Splatting will generate realistic 3D scenes directly. In fact, 3D Gaussian Splatting is stored in point-cloud data, which opens the potential for it to be integrated into existing rendering engines such as Blender and the Unreal Engine. Although the plugin development is still in its early stages, it gives the users a decent idea of what this technology can hold in the future. KIRI is dedicated to continuing their research on better workflow integration based on this new technology.

Above: Workflow for making 3DGS scans on KIRI Engine.

KIRI Innovations is excited to incorporate this technology into all of their platforms, especially being the first ever to introduce this technique to Android devices. Bypassing the need for LiDAR and other hardware limitations that are faced by Android devices, KIRI’s machine learning technology allows anyone to now create detailed 3D visualizations with simply a short clip of video. This real-time rendering technique provides 3D scanning enthusiasts a brand new way to experience 3D visualization, and now it is more accessible than ever.

To better understand the intricacies of this technology and how to use it within the KIRI Engine app, please check out this video here for a more comprehensive overview from KIRI’s Co-Founder and CEO, Jack.

Download KIRI Engine on Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kiriengine.app

Download KIRI Engine on App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/3d-scanner-nerf-kiri-engine/id1577127142

Brought to you by KIRI Innovations:

This article is part of the befores & afters VFX Insight series. If you’d like to promote your VFX/animation/CG tech or service, you can find out more about the VFX Insight series here.